Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford's next case on Catfish: The TV Show revolves around a man named Bryn who has fallen in love with a woman who believes is named Stephanie. Although, as seen in an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode, Bryn and Stephanie have never spoken over video chat, a fact which has made both of the hosts concerned. Is Stephanie who she says that she is?

Bryn explained that he came into contact with a man named Isaax from TikTok, and he actually introduced him (virtually) to Stephanie. Isaax sent over photos of Stephanie and Bryan then said that he could send her his number. They promptly began to talk over the phone. Although, Bryn did note that Stephanie's number came up as blocked, so he didn't actually have her number saved in his phone.

Stephanie claimed that she couldn't give out the number because she's been communicating on her work phone. She also said that she wasn't able to send photos for that same reason. Of course, this raised some red flags for Bryn. Schulman then asked him what he does know about Stephanie, to which Bryn replied that she's 22 years old, she's from Washington state, and she grew up with a "not-so-great family life." He also added that he is in love with Stephanie and that she expressed those same feelings.

Schulman and Crawford did broach the possibility that Stephanie could be Isaax, especially since Bryn hasn't been in contact with his social media friend since he began chatting with his new love. In response, Bryn said that he would be shocked if that was the case, as he has heard both Isaax and Stephanie's voices over the phone and they don't match up. He also said that he doesn't believe that Stephanie could be an ex of his.

Since the hosts don't even have a number to contact Stephanie with, they said that they're in for a ton of work to try to figure out whether her identity is real. Bryn explained, "I'm just really hoping y'all can help me get to the bottom of this so I can figure out if I need to go on with my life or put more time into this." The rest of Bryn's case will play out on the newest episode of Catfish, which airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.