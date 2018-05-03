Catelynn Lowell Reportedly Worries Friends Over Mixing Alcohol and Depression Medication

A month after Catelynn Lowell boasted about being five months sober from marijuana, friends of the Teen Mom OG cast member are concerned that she is mixing alcohol with antidepressants.

The 26-year-old posted a photo of a glass of wine to her Snapchat story, causing fans to worry about the state of her mental health. The combination of alcohol and certain depression medication can cause a number of negative side effects, like a dangerous spike in blood pressure, increased symptoms of depression and impaired motor skills, according to the Mayo Clinic.

A source close to Lowell told Radar Online that “while Catelynn and Tyler [Baltierra] don’t drink nearly as much as anybody else their age,” they are concerned for their friend.

“I just hope Catelynn isn’t drinking on her medication,” the source said. “Depending on what she’s taking, some medications it’s safe to have a drink or two, but most warn you not to mix them.”

“I’d like believe she’s smarter than that and if she knows she’ll be drinking then she won’t take her medication that day,” the source added.

The reality TV personality has admitted to suicidal thoughts as well as self-medicating with marijuana in the past, but the insider said that “[Lowell] never had an issue with alcohol.”

As previously reported, Lowell checked herself into a treatment facility for her mental health struggled in November after experiencing suicidal thoughts. One month later, the reality TV personality returned home, but she headed back to treatment in January to overcome childhood trauma.

Lowell revealed in February on an episode of the MTV series that she had suffered a miscarriage, but has since returned home again to Baltierra and 3-year-old daughter Nova.

In the season finale of Teen Mom OG, Lowell opened up about what she’s been dealing with to husband Baltierra, and told him that she would understand if he wanted to divorce her when she revealed her need to return to rehab.

“It’s super hard for me to tell you this thing, so keep an open mind,” she said. “I’ve started to have really bad anxiety in the mornings but I’ve been hiding it. I just feel like I’ve been letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty [by having anxiety]. Obviously, my meds aren’t working. I have to force myself to get in the shower and put makeup on.”

Baltierra, who has been open about his struggle with depression, admitted he was feeling insecure about his role in her life, telling his wife, “It’s gotta be something with me.”

“No! It has nothing to do with you, Tyler. It’s my inner child s—. I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do,” Lowell said about her decision to return to treatment. “It’s me being a f—ing 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being, like, 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own s—. It’s just coming out when things go on in life. That’s how trauma works. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome. You’re supportive.”

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back,” Lowell said. “I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much. You’re an awesome husband, seriously, to stand by me through all this s—. I’m sure a lot of guys would just throw in the f—ing towel.”

Baltierra, hugging her, said, “I don’t think those guys are true husbands. I’m not ever leaving, I’m not going anywhere. Don’t think like that.”