‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Gets Her Own Reality Show

Catch her on the small screen. Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, aka the Dr. Phil “Cash Me Outside” girl, has reportedly signed a deal for a docuseries about her music career.

According to TMZ, Danielle, who rose to fame after an appearance on Dr. Phil’s show, has signed a deal with production company Invent TV to create a docuseries about her music career as Bhad Bhabie and her personal life as Danielle Bregoli.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series, which began filming Saturday at the first show on her tour, a sold-out gig in Santa Ana, California, will be shopped around to major cable networks. It is reported that “several networks are interested” in the project, The Wrap reports.

Danielle previously bailed on a reality show deal with a major company to instead pursue her music career, which has become a lucrative endeavor. The 15-year-old rapper recently signed a multi-million-dollar contract with Atlantic Records. The teenager has already released five singles on her own, with one of them, “Hi Bich” getting streamed more than 15 million times on Spotify. Two of her songs have since made their way to the Billboard Hot 100 chart and “Hi Bich” went Gold.

In her personal life as Danielle, she has been enjoying more freedom after a Department of Juvenile Justice judge in Palm Beach, Florida terminated her five-year probation after just seven months. In August, she had pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft auto and filing a false police report.

The 15-year-old enlisted Tiger Wood’s attorney, Doug Duncan, stayed out of trouble and completed 100 hours of community service to help persuade the judge to close her case.

Just weeks before her newfound freedom, in February, Danielle’s father surrendered his parental rights over to her mother, Barbara Bregoli.

According to legal documents, Danielle’s bad blood with her father, Ira Peskowitz, led to his name officially being removed from her birth certificate.

Danielle’s mother and father reportedly struck a deal in which he surrendered all parental rights, including custody and child support, though it is not known what that deal entailed. Despite wanting her father completely out of her life, Danielle did want to keep her legal last name Bregoli, and a judge agreed.

The removal of Peskowitz from Danielle’s birth certificate comes after he allegedly only wanted to be a part of Danielle’s life due to the teen’s new-found fame, which included hefty paychecks.

In July, Peskowitz attempted to get out of paying child support by filing papers in Palm Beach County, Florida saying that his celebrity daughter was capable of providing for herself financially and that he should not have to pay $1,100 a month for her. In the documents, he also slammed Danielle’s mother for “exploiting the minor child as a ‘celebrity’ for the child’s bad behavior.”