Carrie Underwood Cancels 'American Idol' Performance for Finale Episode

Carrie Underwood had to bow out of her scheduled performance for Sunday's Season 20 finale of American Idol after being exposed to COVID-19. The Grammy winner, who originally launched her career on Idol back in 2005, was originally booked to perform alongside the many musical guests including Earth, Wind and Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida and Michael Bublé, but dropped out last-minute due to safety protocols.

"There was a COVID exposure within Carrie Underwood's group," host Ryan Seacrest revealed on the show, "So following protocol, she is unable to perform tonight. Sad, but you can check her out on her tour, Denim & Rhinestones. That tour coming this fall. So, go see her." Underwood previously appeared on this year's season of the ABC singing competition as a mentor, offering her guidance to the Top 5 contestants from the home of her Las Vegas residency, Resorts World Las Vegas.

Underwood might not have made it to Sunday's finale, but the show went off without a hitch otherwise, featuring plenty of music from its celebrity performers as well as Top 3 contestants Noah Thompson, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene. The three finalists faced off with their own takes on Bruce Springsteen music in their last sprint toward the finish line, but Thompson managed to take home the win in the end. HunterGirl came in second place in the competition, while Marlene came in third.

"It's amazing to me to think that so many people voted for me like that, you know, to make me the next American Idol," Thompson told ABC after his win. "I did not expect this experience to end up this way, so, I'm blown away man." At just 19 years old, the country singer noted, "I remember walking in, seeing the judges. Man, I was scared out of my mind. I've never been so nervous in my life, you know? But now, the people is what literally brings that life out of you."

HunterGirl added, "I came into the show and I never know what to expect, but I know I'm going to leave with so much experience, so many people I'm going to talk with for the rest of my life." Marlene also said she would be leaving with a wonderful memory of her time on Idol. "Music is all about sharing a moment with other people and so, like, to have people to feed off of, like, that's what it's all about, is to enjoy it together and be in it together," she said.