Why Didn't David Archuleta Sing on 'American Idol' Reunion Episode?

✖

American Idol fans were confused after former contestant David Archuleta popped up on Great Idol Reunion Monday but didn't sing. They would have understood what happened if they followed his Instagram account. Archuleta announced an illness on social media on Feb. 7 when he postponed his show that night at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California, to rest his voice. "I'm so sorry that I have to do this literally an hour and a half before my show tonight at the Troubadour, but by doctor's orders, I have to postpone my show," he told fans in an Instagram video.

The singer postponed seven more shows the next day, informing fans about his diagnosis and beginning 10-day voice rest on Instagram. "So, I hemorrhaged a vocal cord and have to let it heal so it doesn't cause any further damage. I also have vocal nodules," he wrote.

According to the Division of Voice and Laryngology at Osborne Head and Neck Institute, a vocal hemorrhage is blood that has leaked into the vocal fold from an injured blood vessel and bruised the vocal cords. Typically, treatment involves voice therapy and complete vocal rest. "This means that sadly, I will have to postpone the next shows until I know I've recovered to a healthy point to do performances," Archuleta continued in the post. "I'm sorry I am keeping you all waiting even longer. I hope you can understand that I have to rest to avoid causing further injury."

In the end, the 31-year-old singer canceled the tour altogether on Feb. 16. "After much consideration and discussion with my team and the venues, I have decided to cancel the OK, All Right Tour," he wrote on Instagram. "I am still healing from my vocal issue, and it's going to require a lot more time than I originally anticipated. I want to be sure to heal so I can come back without having done anything that could do permanent damage."

Archuleta shared an update about his voice recovery with fans on March 15, saying that he had undergone surgery. According to Archuleta's Instagram post, his doctor, Dr. Shawn Nasseri, was able to treat the singer when he was 12 or 13 years old and suffered vocal paralysis. The physician was also the principal doctor on American Idol while Archuleta competed in Season 7.

"The surgery went really well, so [I] just have to continue resting and healing," he wrote. "I feel great so far as far as all-around health. Will have to take things easy for a while, is all. A few weeks at least. I will have a follow-up in a couple weeks. I haven't spoken since February 7, and I will continue vocal rest, taking it a week at a time. Thanks, everyone, for your concerns and well wishes during this recovery time!"

According to David's most recent health update on March 31, he will continue vocal rest for two or three more weeks before starting voice rehab if all goes well. "Interesting thing is, despite having to adjust to finding other ways to communicate, I've liked the break from using my voice," he wrote. "It has felt needed. And finding purpose and meaning in my day-to-day life without having to sing or speak has actually been quite rejuvenating."

Unfortunately, that meant he couldn't sing on this week's Great Idol Reunion because he has been recovering from vocal surgery for the past two months. Archuleta was still able to appear on the American Idol 20th-anniversary special, reuniting with four former teenage fans of his whose video crying over his loss went viral in 2008. "Thanks for creating such a fun and memorable moment for me and everyone else," he told them through his smartphone's vocal-assistance app. "Sorry I didn't win!"