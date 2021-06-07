Carrie Ann Inaba Sparks Reunion Rumors With Ex-Boyfriend in New Photos

✖

In mid-May, Carrie Ann Inaba shared some "sad" news to her fans, as she told them that she broke up with her boyfriend, Fabien Viteri. However, it seems as though the pair has already reunited. According to Entertainment Tonight, Inaba shared two photos on Monday that would appear to indicate that she and Viteri have gotten back together.

On Monday, Inaba posted two photos of herself and Viteri posing at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. The two looked loved-up in the snaps, as Viteri can even be seen placing a kiss on Inaba's forehead in one of the photos. The Dancing With the Stars judge kept her caption for the post short and sweet, as she shared a red heart emoji and a prayer hands emoji alongside the photos. While she didn't explicitly say that they're back together, it's pretty safe to say that they're on good terms yet again based on the sweet post. Several of Inaba's fans seem to agree, as they took to the comments section of the post to share their excitement over the pair's apparent reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba)

One fan wrote, alongside a slew of red heart emojis and one that showcased a shocked face, "Wait what? you two are back [together], so happy." Amanda Kloots, one of Inaba's co-hosts on The Talk, also commented on the post with, "Love these. You look so happy." As previously mentioned, it was only a few weeks ago that Inaba shared some news about her relationship with Viteri. She shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing that she was "trying to allow the emotions" that she was experiencing in light of the split.

"I am single. Again. I am also … grateful for what was," Inaba wrote at the time. "Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong, allowing myself space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was." The DWTS personality went on to share several throwback photos of herself and Viteri, and added, "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it’s over is enormously painful. Losing your friend … losing the hopes and dreams … your partner … the person you shared everything with .. your person … your love. It’s hard." Inaba ended her message by writing that her relationship with Viteri was very "real" and that she was "grateful" for the times they shared together.