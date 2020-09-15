Carole Baskin Makes Her Debut on 'Dancing With the Stars', and the Memes Are Rolling In
Tiger King star Carole Baskin made her Dancing With the Stars debut Monday night, clawing out a paso doble during the Season 29 premiere. As Baskin took the stage, social media erupted, her first appearance on the ABC dancing competition, the first live show to return amid the pandemic, inspiring plenty of memes.
Paired with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov, Baskin went all-in for her DWTS debut, donning a tiger themed ensemble, which was of course made complete with a flower crown, as she and Pashkov performed a paso doble to the fitting song "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor. Pashkov even emerged from the cage, and their first dance in front of a virtual audience was outfitted with more than just one claw hands at the camera.
Carole Baskin dancing to ‘Eye of the Tiger’. You’re welcome 🐯 #DWTSSeptember 15, 2020
Although the dance left much to be imagined for the judges – the duo earned the lowest score of the night with just 11 points out of a possible 30 – it had the internet chewing at the bone. As the duo took the stage, and in the hours after the premiere episode concluded, social media erupted, users seeing Baskin's DWTS appearance as the perfect meme-worthy moment. Scroll down to see some of the memes.
Carole Baskin tonight. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/huDqxfKfsa— Idin Hashemi (@Idin_Hashemi) September 15, 2020
the judges running to their cars to get home after they hear someone in the parking garage whisper “hey all you cool cats and kittens” after they gave carole baskin the worst score of the night #DWTS pic.twitter.com/cf1cYYz09b— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 15, 2020
Carole baskin about to kill Bruno Tonioli for giving her a 3 😭 #dwts pic.twitter.com/8mN2Ufpux7— violet (@violettfrancis) September 15, 2020
*Who would you like to cast your vote for?*
“Anyone but Carole Baskin is fine”#DWTS pic.twitter.com/RvnjXaimCP— Nick Peterson (@NickPetersonTV) September 15, 2020
Joe Exotic and his jail buddies sitting around the tv tonight waiting for “that bitch Carole Baskin”. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/YmpxqzW28e— clcnyc77 (@clcnyc77) September 15, 2020
Carole Baskin really killed it on the dance floor! Now she’s killed 2 things. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/tyZ5rMqK4v— clcnyc77 (@clcnyc77) September 15, 2020
Joe in prison using every connect he got to get Carole Baskin voted off Dancing with the Stars. pic.twitter.com/sHnrJqhDMY— Love from the planet Mars (@oliviaknowpe) September 15, 2020
Carole Baskin lookin like she has her husband trapped in a tower 🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣☠💀#DWTS pic.twitter.com/4cMiayfccs— PunkOvisiOn (@Punkovision) September 15, 2020
everyone seeing that poor pasha got stuck with carole baskin as a partner #DWTS pic.twitter.com/D7k7QWOgFJ— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 15, 2020
If they don't keep Carole Baskin on purely for the meme value alone, then what's the point? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/cgn975PvQm— Cheyenne🥑 (@reallycheyenne1) September 15, 2020
#ABC Executives watching this awkward first episode with Carole Baskin and Tyra Banks hosting.....#DWTS pic.twitter.com/lRTUzi7NLu— ❤🥰❤ Gigi ❤🥰❤ (@TheGinaP) September 15, 2020
#DWTS Every other male dance partner tonight........#CaroleBaskin pic.twitter.com/7TxQ93YEKX— TalentlessMedia (@TalentlessMedia) September 15, 2020
Watching Carole Baskin dance.... #DWTS pic.twitter.com/MwdtVHLE9E— Brice Clark (@BriceClark1) September 15, 2020
If Carole Baskin doesn’t do at least one dance to a song from this album this season has failed. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ZI8fIlhzCs— Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) September 15, 2020