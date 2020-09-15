Carole Baskin Makes Her Debut on 'Dancing With the Stars', and the Memes Are Rolling In

Tiger King star Carole Baskin made her Dancing With the Stars debut Monday night, clawing out a paso doble during the Season 29 premiere. As Baskin took the stage, social media erupted, her first appearance on the ABC dancing competition, the first live show to return amid the pandemic, inspiring plenty of memes.

Paired with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov, Baskin went all-in for her DWTS debut, donning a tiger themed ensemble, which was of course made complete with a flower crown, as she and Pashkov performed a paso doble to the fitting song "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor. Pashkov even emerged from the cage, and their first dance in front of a virtual audience was outfitted with more than just one claw hands at the camera.

Carole Baskin dancing to ‘Eye of the Tiger’. You’re welcome 🐯 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/MWbu01pX1N — boohoo (@boohoo) September 15, 2020

Although the dance left much to be imagined for the judges – the duo earned the lowest score of the night with just 11 points out of a possible 30 – it had the internet chewing at the bone. As the duo took the stage, and in the hours after the premiere episode concluded, social media erupted, users seeing Baskin's DWTS appearance as the perfect meme-worthy moment. Scroll down to see some of the memes.