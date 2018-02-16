‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Carly Waddell, Evan Bass Welcome Daughter

This Bachelor couple is in Paradise after the birth of their first daughter! Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcomed a healthy baby girl, Isabella Evelyn Bass, on Feb. 15.

Isabella was born at 1:58 p.m., measuring 18.75 inches long and weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz., the parents told PEOPLE.

“It was a perfect birth, no problems at all. We were supposed to induce her today but Carly’s water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday!” Bass said in a statement. “Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours. I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her.”

Waddell posted a photo of her new happy family on Instagram as well, captioning it, “We are so happy to announce the birth of sweet Isabella Evelyn Bass. She weighs 6lbs. 8 ounces and has currently stolen her dad’s heart. The birth was amazing with no complications and I’m high over the moon with happiness.”

She added, joking, “also high from pain meds.”

The couple met on season three of the Bachelor Nation spin-off after appearing on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette without finding love.

They tied the knot last June in ABC’s Paradise, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, televising their wedding on season four of Bachelor in Paradise.

Puerto Vallarta is also where Waddell and Bass found out that they were expecting. In August, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

“It was a great surprise, it’s a great little miracle,” Waddell told Entertainment Tonight. “I was a little late … We took a pregnancy test in Mexico, and we saw the thing [in Spanish] and were like, ‘What does that even say?’ So we Googled it.”

The couple have been chronicling their pregnancy on Instagram and Twitter for their many friends and family, who celebrate their success finding love on reality TV.

Fellow Bachelor Nation members Jade Roper Tolbert, Juelia Kinney and Kaitlyn Bristowe even attended their baby shower!

The couple announced they would be naming their baby girl Isabella, or Bella for short in January, which Waddell revealed was her choice.

“My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her,” Bass said at the time.

Bella is Waddell’s first child and Bass’ fourth. His other three children — Nathan, Liam and Ensley — are from a previous relationship.

Photo credit: Instagram/@carlywad