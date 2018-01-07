Caitlyn Jenner May Have Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner Has Given Birth

Caitlyn Jenner may have let it slip that Kylie Jenner has already given birth.

Caitlyn was the guest on Piers Morgan‘s Life Stories when she misspoke and possibly broke the news. The I Am Cait subject was asked about possibly dating in the near future, and she nonchalantly talked about the number of grandchildren she has.

“I’ve had three marriages, 10 children, I’ve got 12 or 13 grandchildren… so I don’t think I ever would, no,” Caitlyn said.

The error comes in the number of grandchildren Caitlyn has. She only has 11: three from daughter Cassandra, one each from sons Burt and Brandon, three from stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian, two from stepdaughter Kim Kardashian and one from stepson Rob Kardashian.

The amount that Caitlyn gives feeds into theories that the 20-year-old makeup entrepreneur has already given birth.

However, there are a couple easy explanations for the amounts given by Caitlyn.

She could have simply misspoke in the moment, or she could have been counting to upcoming babies that Kim and fellow stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian are expecting.

Neither Kylie nor boyfriend Travis Scott have confirmed news of the pregnancy.