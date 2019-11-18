Caitlyn Jenner Makes Her Debut on ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here,’ and Social Media Has Thoughts

Caitlyn Jenner’s debut on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here has officially happened and viewers are sharing their thoughts after the British TV show’s new season premiered. The former Olympian became one of the highest paid celebs to appear on the U.K. reality show, with the network willing to pay a good amount due to her popularity. A network representative told Radar Online that “ITV thinks she is one of their best ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right.”

Jenner made her debut on Sunday and quickly struck a friendship with Nadine Coyle, who is a singer from Northern Ireland.

“Nadine Coyle and Caitlyn Jenner going a skydive together. We’ve reached peak television. Nay, peak humanity,” one user tweeted.

Naw watching Nadine Coyle and Caitlyn Jenner interact wey eachother is the most wholesome yet mind blowing thing I’ve ever witnessed — zoë ♀ (@fzoley) November 17, 2019

The episode took a turn for Jenner when she found herself face-to-face with some serious spiders. Except, Jenner remained cool while the people she was with, Coyle included, began freaking out after seeing the spiders everywhere.

“Everyone running out the car when they seen the spiders and Caitlyn is just sat there like #ImACeleb,” one user posted.

The way Caitlyn Jenner sat in the car when everybody legged it. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CzUBW347gj — Brandon. (@Brand0nLFC) November 17, 2019

Jenner finds herself alongside Kate Garraway, an English journalist and anchor, in what will be the first Bushtucker Trial of the season on the next episode. The competition will see 50,000 insects and an assortment of rats present. The celebrities will likely find themselves covered in the creatures.

Lovin @Caitlyn_Jenner already she’s gonna b amazin😉she’s fab already&was so loving and caring 4 @NadineCoyleNow 🥰🥰 think this is gonna bfab trial too Caitlyn is the 1 to reassure @kategarraway and them all sure she’s gonna ba hit over here in the Jungle🌴🐍🕷🦎🦂🐊🦞🐀🌴🦗🐛 — Julie Gill (@XXXJEWELLZXXX) November 17, 2019

Viewers of the show are expecting Jenner to have no issue with this challenge as she displayed her lack of fear with the spiders earlier in the episode.

“It’s going to be no problem for Caitlyn. Kate’s going to be a screamer so I’ll be watching with the volume down,” one user tweeted.

