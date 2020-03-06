‘The Busch Family Brewed’: Haley Appreciates Siblings’ ‘Honest Opinions’ Amid Drama with Boyfriend in Premiere (Exclusive)

MTV debuted its newest reality show, a showcase of America’s iconic beer family with The Busch Family Brewed. The first season kicked off with a special back-to-back premiere as viewers got to meet the family with two episodes.

In what is sure to be a season full of wild moments as they embark on creating a new brewery, the show will also pack in some drama. The family’s oldest daughter, Haley, found herself in one of the more intriguing storylines on premiere night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When viewers meet Haley, 25, she is in a long-term relationship with Clark and her family is preparing her for the possibility that she gets proposed to with an upcoming trip to Paris in the books. It turns out that wasn’t the case, though.

Speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere, Haley revealed she did have a slight expectation that a ring was coming on that trip.

“I think any girl would have their hopes up in a way and I did for sure,” she explained.

With Haley returning from Paris without a rock on her finger and her family caught off-guard, one of her brothers, Gussie, had a heart-to-heart with her about her future with her boyfriend while out at a restaurant.

Gussie brought up multiple points about how Clark probably wouldn’t move out with her right now if she goes to pursue a career in California for acting, which is something Haley agrees with, and how it’s been eight years and he “doesn’t have anything figured out.”

“I think Clark takes advantage of Haley’s kindness,” said Gussie, who told Haley he sees “some red flags” in the relationship.

Haley told PopCulture.com she’s “really grateful” to have the support she does from her brothers and sisters, and does appreciate their “honest opinion.”

“I might not always want to hear it or my siblings might not always want to hear what I tell them, but we are going to be the most honest with each other,” she said. “They’re the people I can count on and their opinions are what I trust the most out of anyone in the world.”

Taking her brother’s advice, the episode’s final scene sees Haley and Clark talking about their future as she wants to “test the waters” to see how he reacts when she tells him she’s interested in getting back into acting. She previously appeared in multiple films before moving back to St. Louis to be with Clark.

He resists, saying he’d prefer to stay at home due to his work and “multiple obligations.” The final shot on the episode from Haley sees her tell the camera “something has to change” because she doesn’t want to keep waiting around.

“It’s definitely not an easy conversation,” she said to PopCulture.com. “I think you get to see how two people in their 20s have dreams that are into two different places and how we navigate that.”

The rest of the drama between Haley and Clark will unfold when The Busch Family Brewed airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.