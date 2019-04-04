Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Speaks out After Her Mental Health Treatment Begins

Britney Spears has the full support of her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari as she seeks mental health treatment.

After TMZ broke Wednesday that the pop star had checked into a mental health facility after finding herself “distraught” over her father’s health struggles, saying on Instagram, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time [smiley face emoticon],’” Spears’ beau took to social media to back her 100 percent.

Sharing a quote Spears had previously posted reading, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit,” Asghari wrote in the caption, “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am #stronger.”

Asghari’s followers were touched to see his response to Spears seeking help, with one commenting, “YOU, sir, are the man she’s ALWAYS needed in her life. We respect you.”

Another added, “So happy to see your love, support and patience towards our queen. She is beyond lucky to have you, and you her. Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts for taking care of our idol.”

Sources told TMZ that after checking herself into the facility about a week ago, the singer is planning to stay there for 30 days.

Spears has reportedly been struggling as father Jamie Spears’ health has gone downhill. In November 2018, Jamie was rushed to the hospital with a ruptured colon, undergoing surgery and remaining in the hospital close to a month. He underwent a second surgery in March, which prompted Spears to postpone her second Las Vegas residency and delay her new album.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,” Spears told fans at the time. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all…always.”

Since then, an insider told PEOPLE, the singer has been trying to keep her head up amid the traumatic time for her family, reaching out for help when needed.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the source said. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea / Stringer, Getty