‘Teen Mom OG’: MTV Faces Backlash After Adding Bristol Palin to Cast

Bristol Palin’s addition to the Teen Mom OG cast has stirred up some rough backlash for MTV.

The network tapped Palin, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, to fill the void left following the departure of original cast member Farrah Abraham. The Alaska native has already began filming scenes for the upcoming season of the MTV reality series.

However, the move took the Teen Mom fan base by surprise and was not taken well.

Most chalked up their dissatisfaction due to Palin’s lack of connections to the Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant franchises. Most expected someone who had appeared on one of the aforementioned shows to fill the void, much like when Teen Mom 3 alum Briana DeJesus joined Teen Mom 2.

“Why is MTV adding people to Teen Mom OG who have nothing to do with the Teen Mom franchise [angry emoji],” viewer Caitlyn Morrison wrote. “Definitely not happy about this!”

Another viewer added, “How can she be a Teen Mom OG if she WASN’T on 16 and Pregnant EVER?! Ugh.”

Many doubled down on the sentiment, adding on that the show would have been better off with only the three remaining original cast members: Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

“I’ve been watching Teen Mom since the VERY beginning, and I don’t think I can watch anymore now that they’ve brought on Bristol Palin,” one fan wrote. “They should just do Maci, Cate and Amber, and it would be perfect.”

Another fan added, “BOOOOO!!!!! WORST DECISION EVER, MTV. She’s not a Teen Mom OG so why replace, just keep the OGs. More ratings (and) would be better with just Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout (and) Amber Portwood.”

There was also another elephant in the room when it came to casting Palin: politics.

Some Teen Mom fans cited Palin and her family’s right-wing politics as too glaring of a caveat to ignore.

“Been watching Teen Mom OG from the start,” fan Jackie Torrance wrote. “Time to stop now they’ve added Bristol Palin. MTV just wheeling out the bigots for more viewers. Shame.”

MTV has not addressed these criticisms as of press time.

Teen Mom OG is currently between seasons, but its sister show, Teen Mom 2, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.