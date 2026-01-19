‘Bringing Up Bates’ Husband Admits to Affair, Says He’s ‘Getting Help’

The husband of Bringing Up Bates star Katie Bates has confessed to being unfaithful, revealing that he is “getting help” to become a “more honest and accountable” man.

Travis Clark, 24, shared the news of his affair on his Instagram Story on Saturday, a day after his wife had revealed she had suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s third child.

“This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust,” he began his lengthy post. “There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone. I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry.”

Apologizing for the “pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices,” Clark continued, “I understand that an apology doesn’t repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for.”

He assured, “I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome.”

Clark concluded by asking for “privacy and grace” for his wife as she “processes this in her own time.”

Bates and Clark met in 2019 and began dating the next year. In April 2021, the couple got engaged, and they tied the knot in December of the same year. In February 2023, Bates and Clark welcomed their first child together, daughter Hailey James, and in September 2024, they added son Harvey Gray to their family.

On Friday, Bates, 25, announced that she had suffered a miscarriage with her third child, sharing a video on Instagram of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test and surprising her husband with the news. Later in the video, Bates could be seen crying while in the hospital, sobbing, “I just lost my baby.”

Over the video, a woman’s voice could be heard saying, “I think I will ask God why for the rest of my life. And never will I come to understand it. Even if God himself came in front of me and told me the reason, I don’t think I will accept it.”

“Some loves are too hard to bear and with great love comes great pain,” the video continued. “And with great loss comes the greatest pain of all. If love could’ve saved you, you would’ve lived forever.”

Bates wrote in the caption, “I will spend the rest of my life missing you.”