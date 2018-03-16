Brielle Biermann Confirms Breakup After Mom Kim Zolciak Biermann Denies It

Brielle Biermann has confirmed her split from boyfriend Michael Kopech after her mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann, initially denied the rumors.

After a fan tweeted an article referencing the breakup, Biermann responded, confirming that she and Kopech had split.

“It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What’s meant to be will always be,” she wrote on Thursday, March 15 in a now-deleted tweet along with a heart emoji.

On Wednesday, Zolciak Biermann had responded to a Perez Hilton report stating that the couple had split, with the mom of six writing, “Not true doll.”

Not true doll ❤️ https://t.co/aDNkXZ1Crj — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 15, 2018

Biermann and Kopech confirmed their relationship in June 2016. The reality personality and minor-league baseball pitcher reportedly split due to distance, as Biermann shots her family’s Bravo show, Don’t Be Tardy, in Atlanta while Kopech is part of the Chicago White Sox organization.

“She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore,” a source told Us Weekly. “They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

Kopech last appeared on Biermann’s Instagram feed at Christmastime, when the reality personality shared a photo of the two wearing red sweaters in New York City.

“Merry Christmas from me & mine to you & yours!” she captioned the image.

While Kopech didn’t seem to attend Biermann’s recent 21st birthday festivities in Miami, he did share a message for his girlfriend to celebrate her special day.

“Happy 21ST to my favorite person!!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m blessed to be able to grow with you & I’m excited to see where our future takes us. I love you so much and I’m so thankful for you, @briellebiermann.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @briellebiermann