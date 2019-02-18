Brie Bella Struggles With ‘Mom Guilt’ During WWE Comeback on ‘Total Bellas’

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan’s WWE comeback is proving harder than they thought, as the Superstar couple struggles with spending time apart from daughter Birdie.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Total Bellas, Brie is having a tough time spending so much time away from her 1-year-old for the first time since taking a break from the ring in 2017, while sister Nikki Bella is having an equally tough time dealing with her sister’s commitment issues.

Working to balance appearances as the Bella Twins, work out for their WWE storyline and get their first ever Birdie Bee fashion show up and running has been tough for Brie, Bryan explained to an irked Nikki.

“This whole run has been…it’s been very difficult,” he told her as Brie looks upset beside him. “As parents, it’s just very, very stressful.”

“You see how [Birdie] is now,” Brie continued. “It’s like, I go to use the restroom and she gets so upset. And she didn’t do that three weeks ago.”

Nikki confessed to the camera that while she definitely understands what her sister is going through, it’s tough on her as a professional partner to have the bulk of the work fall on her.

“I think mom guilt is a real thing. And I think that’s really heavy on my sister right now,” she said. “But at the end of the day, we did sign up for this. And there’s a lot of frustration there for me. Because I just have to pick up that slack.”

The twins’ tension came to a head after Brie told her sister that she wouldn’t be able to attend Philadelphia Comic-Con with her soon after skipping out on another convention appearance.

“You have to help me out as a business partner,” she confronted her sister. “This is a business. You have to help me out.”

Brie defended herself, saying she had only agreed to make those appearances before knowing she would have to get back in the ring in the same time period, but Nikki was still not happy at her flaking.

“Brie, she’ll say, ‘I’m a mom, I’m this.’ I understand that, but it makes it frustrating as a business partner, because I have to pick up that slack, and so I feel like with this comeback, I’ve been dealing with that a lot. Like, I’m overwhelmed and tired and exhausted too. Just because I’m not a mom doesn’t mean I don’t have the same feelings, you know?”

It’s only when Brie really lets herself be vulnerable with her sister, telling her she felt she made a “mistake” making a comeback after accidentally kicking Liv Morgan in the face, that the two came together once again.

“You can’t get down on yourself,” Brie told her sister. “It’s breaking my heart right now seeing Brie so upset. This isn’t the comeback she imagined.”

