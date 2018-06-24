Brie Bella Is a ‘Gorgeous Mama’ in Sultry Black Bikini

Brie Bella knows how to rock a bikini while on her getaway to Lake Tahoe.

The Total Bellas star took to Instagram Thursday to show off her “gorgeous mama” body, as one commenter noted, while wearing a tight, two-piece black bikini.

The former WWE star held a cup for Moscow mules and posed lakeside, serving different looks for the camera.

Commenters were ready to feed the reality star with compliments on her post-baby bod.

“Hope my body looks that good after I have a baby!” one commenter said, while another added, “Cutest mama ever!!”

“Dammmmm [Brie Bella] lookin hot momma!! Love the pics,” a third commenter posted.

Brie made headlines earlier in June when discussing rumors that Nikki Bella and John Cena were back together.

She opened up the current state of her sister’s relationship at the WWE For Your Consideration event on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, telling E! News that the two wrestlers have not yet fully reconciled.

“They’re working on it,” she said of the couple. “They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both.”

She did say, however, that she believes the pair will eventually get back together.

“I feel like there will be a happy ending,” she said. “But, I hope the happy ending is just them both happy… whatever path that leads them.”

The breakup will reportedly be chronicled on Total Bellas.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole,” Brie said at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Arizona. “They really opened up their lives. They wanted to close the curtain and be like, ‘This is it, we’re done.’ My sister is great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her … and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

She also revealed in May she wants to wait until 2019 to try for baby number two.

“Gosh my husband would love to start trying now for Baby No. 2 and I’m like, ‘No, there’s so many things I want to do.’ But we said definitely 2019 is our year to start trying again. Which is right around the corner,” she said.

“So I’ll probably be pregnant sooner rather than later,” Bella added. “Actually just had a scare. I was nine days late and like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ But all good.”

Bella gave birth to her first child, daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, on May 9, 2017.