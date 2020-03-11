‘Bride & Prejudice’ Star Worries Future Mother-in-Law Will Never Accept Interracial Marriage in Exclusive Clip

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love star David is reaching out for help as he tries to figure out his future with fiancé Blair amid her mother’s disapproval of their relationship over his bad boy persona and mixed North Korean heritage. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Wednesday’s all new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), David reaches out to his father for help, breaking the news that not only is he engaged, but the marriage is also already in trouble from the outside parental pressure.

“Her mom has a problem with, I guess she doesn’t approve of me … ’cause I’m part Asian, ’cause I have tattoos, ’cause of the motorcycle,” David tells his dad, as the show flashes back to Blair’s mom criticizing his appearance, calling it “trashy” and slamming him as having “no drive to be better.”

David’s father asks, “She has a big problem with mixed relationships?” saying at his son’s affirmative answer, “Well, that’s just a shame. That’s a stupidity, sorry to say.”

Trying to advise his son as to how to progress his relationship in such difficult circumstances, David’s dad says, “You’re just gonna have to grit your teeth sometimes. And tiptoe and be as nice as you can around her. You have to win her over. Hey, your mother’s mom didn’t like me at first either.

David asks, “So what’d you do to win her over?” to which his father replies, “Treated her like she wanted to be treated.”

“I was just really nice to her, I respected her and that’s all you gotta do,” he explains. “So you really gotta watch your mouth because if she sees you’re getting angry at anything that’s it man, games over. You will never get her approval ’cause she’ll always remember that. Again, I don’t understand why she doesn’t like you and I don’t think I like that, but that’s just me.”

Advising David not to alienate Blair from her mother, despite the difficulties in their relationship, to the camera, David’s dad reveals just how much Blair’s mother’s disapproval bothers him: “What I would say to Blair’s mom is that you’re judging him based on ‘ethnicity’ and that’s just not cool,” he says. “You need to talk to him, you’ll find out he’s intelligent, he’s a good guy, he wants the best for your daughter.”

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime