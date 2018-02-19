Briana DeJesus Shows off Results of Recent Plastic Surgery

Briana DeJesus is showing off her new body almost three weeks after getting plastic surgery on her breasts and butt.

The 23-year-old Teen Mom 2 personality shared photos of her post-surgery body on Sunday, writing, “18 days post op! Progress!!!! Can’t wait to hit the gym next month!”

The pictures were captioned, “No more big butt” and “No more big boobs either.”

18 days post op! Progress!!!! Can’t wait to hit the gym next month! pic.twitter.com/CbfyLhUkfM — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) February 18, 2018

DeJesus also got some support from her Teen Mom castmates. Jenelle Eason tweeted a number of fire emojis at her MTV cast member, to which she responded with a kiss emoji.

Another fan, who tweeted a message of support at the mother of three, responded, “Thank you. I look really skinny and it freaks me out but I just gotta get used to it.”

Thank you. I look really skinny and it freaks me out but I just gotta get used to it. — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) February 18, 2018

A day earlier, she tweeted, “My tapes are slowing coming off and I can see my one of my incisions and omg I’m so impressed.”

DeJesus, who is mom to 6-year-old Nova and 8-month-old Stella, has been open about undergoing surgery, having previously gone under the knife for a mommy makeover in 2016.

On Feb. 3, she shared a photo of her “old implants” as well as skin and fat that was removed during the surgery. She has been candid about recovery too, telling fans that she felt like her stomach was “ripping apart” and that the procedure had her “walking all weird.”

DeJesus’ surgery wasn’t without its fair share of drama, however.

Ex Javi Marroquin, with whom she split in January, flew down to care for her during the surgery, which many thought would be the key to their reunion as a couple.

But when Nova’s father, Devoin Austin, also showed up to care for his ex, things got tense and Marroquin left the reality TV celeb behind for what appears to be good. The two are now living together, she revealed on Twitter recently.

Surgery is part of what broke Marroquin and DeJesus up, she revealed in January.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

