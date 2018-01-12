Briana DeJesus Addresses Those Javi Marroquin Marriage Rumors

Fans who are convinced Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin are married might have to put their suspicions on hold, as DeJesus said the couple are far from saying “I do.”

“My relationship with Javi is going really well,” the Teen Mom 2 cast member told Blasting News. “Things between us are continuing to develop and we are happy together. As you can see in recent Instagram live videos, he also gets along well with my family. As far as marriage right now, no, we are not currently married. That rumor is really funny to us, but it’s not true.”

DeJesus also put those pregnancy rumors to bed.

“Also, fans can relax, I’m not pregnant with his baby. That also is a false rumor. As I stated, things between us are going great, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Rumors swirled of a secret wedding when DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, shared a rather telling tweet last week implying she and Marroquin are now legally related.

“Sooo… my brother in law just got me a dog. Wait until y’all see him,” Brittany DeJesus wrote, referring to Bubba, the adorable gray and white English bulldog puppy Briana DeJesus and Marroquin recently adopted together. Though fans can’t get enough of the cute new canine, they couldn’t help but zero in on Brittany casually dropping the “brother-in-law” label.

Just because DeJesus denied marriage and pregnancy rumors doesn’t mean her fans are convinced. After she deflected similar pregnancy rumors in November, fans went wild over DeJesus’ pregnant Bitmoji in a January Snapchat and a Twitter photo of roses from Marroquin with the card covered up.

In December, after DeJesus and Marroquin had a visit, a fan wrote on Twitter, “I think Bri is pregnant but that’s just my opinion.” DeJesus quickly responded by saying, “not yet,” which got people thinking that they’re trying for a baby.

DeJesus has been moving pretty quickly when it comes to her relationship with Marroquin. The two officially confirmed their relationship in October after the filming of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special and have since been all over each other on social media and in public, with DeJesus even saying she planned on marrying her new beau in a tweet.

The relationship hasn’t been without its drama, however. Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, who is also Marroquin’s ex, has openly been against the new relationship, with DeJesus stirring up drama between the exes through social media stunts such as releasing texts between the two on Twitter.