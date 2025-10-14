‘Real Housewives’ Star and Husband Arrested on Fraud Charges

Wendy and Eddie Osefo are in major trouble. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars have been charged with multiple counts of fraud.

The Housewives world was shocked when the four degree holding Bravo star and her attorney husband’s mugshots were plastered across entertainment blogs.

There’s already been fallout from the case. Wendy is reportedly no longer on the teaching staff within the sociology department at Wesleyan University, per an email sent to her students that was leaked to the public. The university has said that she resigned and a new professor has taken over. This would have been her second year teaching a course, which is based on the intersectionality of reality television and social issues.

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has broken his silence on the matter, saying he found out when the rest of the world found out. On the Oct. 13 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, he shared his thoughts after the couple was arrested on 16 fraud charges. “I want to say that like all of you, I found out about the charges against Wendy and Eddie Osefo on Friday morning and there’s not much that I can say,” he shared. “I know nothing of the charges more than you guys do, than what I’ve read. I’m sad about this. I’m really sad about this.”

He then spoke about their public persona prior to the arrest, saying this doesn’t add up to what he’s known of the couple. “I’m a Wendy fan and she has been a great housewife and a great role model,” he continued. “She’s always led with education and her solid family values, and so I’m really thinking about her and her family and I’m certainly hoping that this is all some big nothing.”

Seven of the 16 charges the couple are facing are felonies related to alleged “false/misleading info fraud” in excess of $300. The couple are accused of lying about a home robbery in which hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer clothing and jewelry was stolen. Investigators say the burglary never occurred, and the couple had returned dozens of the items listed on three different insurance claims they filed, two of which they received money for.

Per the investigators, the alleged burglary was not believable from the start as their home security system was active and didn’t catch the alleged incident. They also claim 15 of the items the couple claim were stolen were found in the couple’s home on a search warrant.