Bravo Star Released From Prison Early

The Grand Dame is a free woman. A little over six months since being sentenced in a DUI-related case, The Real Housewives of Potomac staple Karen Huger has been released from prison in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Huger, 62, was sentenced to two years in prison with one suspended year. She now reportedly will serve five months supervised probation and cannot drive for a year, E! News reports.

Huger’s co-stars were shocked by the sentence. “I am shook,” longtime nemesis Gizelle Bryant told Us Weekly after the news broke. “I do not have her wigs. I am concerned. In all seriousness, I am concerned for her safety. Karen ain’t cut out for jail.”

Huger initially claimed she was innocent and not read her Miranda rights. But damaging bodycam footage showed otherwise.

Through slurred speech, Huger hurled insults at arresting officers. She referred to herself as Thomas Jefferson’s concubine and told investigators they were jealous of her because they were poor. At one point when she was being escorted out of a cop car into a holding cell, she couldn’t stand, and yelled, “Woah, I’m lit,” signaling just how impaired she was.

From photos collected outside of the jail, it appeared Bravo cameras were rolling. Production on Season 10 of the series is still reportedly underway. In a taped segment for producers, Huger claimed she’d return as a better woman. Prior to her prison stint, she checked herself into rehab. It was reportedly her fourth DUI.

“No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear,” she said of her relationship with alcohol at the reunion, before telling her fans, “do as I say, not as I do.” Of hearing the verdict, she added, “My heart dropped. This is very frightening but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident,” she shared, noting that her top priority was her family. “I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt.”