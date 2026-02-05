Bravo Star and Partner End Relationship After 2 Years Together

It’s over for Quad Webb and Kirk King. The Married to Medicine staple has confirmed the two split after two years of dating.

King responded to fan speculation under an Instagram post that he and Webb were no longer together. One fan noted, “I don’t think they’re together anymore” to which King replied, “I can confirm that I left that situation.”

Webb later released a statement to TMZ. In the statement, she told the outlet: “Kirk and I mutually decided to bring our relationship to a close in 2025,” she said. “While our time together encompassed many meaningful moments, that chapter of my life has now concluded. I wish him well. In 2026, I am focused on moving forward with clarity and purpose. Thank you for your support.”

Webb has been on the show since its inception in 2013. The series follows Black female doctors and doctors’ wives on the social and medical scene in Atlanta. When viewers were first introduced to Webb, she was married to psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Lunceford. Their marriage ended after six years amid rumors of infidelity, physical and emotional abuse, and differing opinions on having children.

King is the first man she introduced on the show since her divorce. The last two seasons, Lunceford returned with his new wife, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, causing friction in the group as Webb was in the mix with her ex again. When King joined the show, the two men clashed.

The current season of Married to Medicine shows the now former couple undergoing IVF fertility treatments to bring Webb’s dreams of being a mother to fruition. The two have been traveling to and from Ghana for further assistance, which King believes has put a strain on their relationship. He’s complained about Webb’s hormones, the number of IVF rounds, financial ties to the treatments, and more.