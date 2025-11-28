‘Married to Medicine’: Dr. Jackie Gets Emotional Over Quad Webb’s IVF Journey Ahead of Season 12 (Exclusive)

Dr. Jackie Walters drew on more than just her expertise as an OB/GYN while helping Quad Webb on her fertility journey during Season 12 of Married to Medicine.

The Bravo star teased the heartfelt moments to come on Season 12 with PopCulture.com ahead of Sunday’s premiere, opening up about how she walked alongside Quad on her IVF journey following her own experiences with loss and infertility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The hard part with working with Quad through her journey is actually it’s my own journey,” shared a tearful Dr. Jackie. “So even when I talk about it now, I can kind of feel my heart tightening.”

(Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

She continued, “Watching Quad go through what I myself had gone through was hard, because the whole fertility journey of shots and ultrasounds and the disappointment and [high hopes], it was just a lot. And watching a friend go through it and her wanting it so bad was hard for me, but I had to always put myself behind the patient — the friend — and just go through the journey with her. Just always giving her hope, but being honest with her. That’s the beauty of having a friend.”

Dr. Jackie said viewers will get to see a part of her friend that they’ve never gotten to see before this season, “and that’s Quad being totally vulnerable and out of control.”

It brought the two ladies together in a new way as well. “We could cry together, and I would be guilty, like I don’t know if I’m crying for you right now or crying for myself, but it was absolutely wonderful,” Dr. Jackie shared, adding that she’s “glad” Quad will be able to share her story with women across the world.

Play video

“I think her storyline will help millions of other women in this country go through this journey — to see the ups, the downs, to laugh about it, to totally get an understanding of what it means to go through fertility [treatments] and the day-to-day that’s necessary,” she said.

Returning for Season 12 as main cast members are Dr. Jackie, Quad, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush Harris, and Dr. Mimi Sanders. Dr. Heavenly Kimes will return as a “friend of” this season, with newcomers Basketball Wives alum Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton also appearing as friends.

Married to Medicine Season 12 premieres Sunday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.

