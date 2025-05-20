Bravo Show’s Producer Reacts to Hiatus Rumors

While four new Bravo shows are heading to the small screen, several of its shows are currently on a production hiatus, famously known as a “pause.” Currently, The Real Housewives of Potomac and New York City are on pause, and now reports have surfaced that Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley is next on the list.

According to Reality Tea, the reason for the pause is that Bravo executives reportedly didn’t like the direction of the show, believing it was taking a negative turn. Season 2 has largely focused on the divorce between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Executive producer Alex Baskin has caught wind of the rumors and he’s shutting them down. “There is no truth to this,” he shared in response to the report in an Instagram Stories post. Baskin is also the EP for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the just-announced Shahs of Sunset spinoff, which will be a part of The Valley franchise.

Expanding more on reports of a pause for The Valley, Bravo executives were reportedly feeling frustrated with the show’s declining ratings. Season 2 Episode 5 delivered a series low in ratings. The executives believe the decline has been due to controversial storylines, leaving the executives at a crossroads.

“Between that and the problematic behavior of Jax [Taylor], the higher-ups are weighing the options over continuing with the trajectory it’s going in or regrouping,” the insider said, adding that putting the show “on pause” was a possibility.

Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor in August 2024, six months after they announced their separation. They share a 3-year-old son, Cruz. The pair’s tumultuous relationship, filled with cheating and Taylor’s now admitted drug use, was chronicled on Vanderpump Rules.

“Even through our separation, I still was holding on hope that we could work things out,” Cartwright told PEOPLE after filing. “I think it’s been very obvious how much I loved him and how hard I tried to work on our relationship,” Cartwright says. “I wanted to make sure I did every single thing I could possibly do to give it a chance and to try for my family, for my son, for my future, but I couldn’t do it anymore. I had to put myself first.” She says watching their relationship back on camera helped her make the decision to finally walk away.