Source: Bravo Will Not Drop Luann de Lesseps Over Drunken Arrest

Luann de Lesseps’ Christmas Eve felony arrest won’t cost her a job at Bravo; it may even give her more air time.

The Real Housewives of New York cast member was cuffed by police in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday morning and was charged with battery on a firefighter, disorderly intoxication, resisting a police officer with violence and corruption by threat of a public servant.

These criminal proceedings may cost a traditional actor a job on TV, but the reality personality won’t face disciplinary action from Bravo, sources close to the show told Page Six. Instead, it may give her a promotion, meaning more air time on RHONY.

“It won’t [jeopardize her position on the show],” an insider said. “Reality loves reality.”

Police were reportedly alerted after the 52-year-old and an unidentified male companion entered a room they weren’t registered to at the Colony hotel while a maid was finishing turn-down service. A security guard found them in the bed and the former French countess refused to leave.

She allegedly locked herself in the bathroom, shoved an officer and struck him in the head with the door. When she was arrested, de Lesseps reportedly tried to escape, yelling, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” to police. She was released without bail Sunday.

This isn’t the first time de Lesseps has been in trouble for outbursts involving alcohol. Sources close to her ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino, told the Daily Mail that her drinking habits were a significant factor to their divorce after seven months of marriage.

“Tom left her for this reason, because she was so violent,” the anonymous insider said. “She used to punch, kick and scratch him. And in public. It doesn’t surprise me, especially when she drinks. And boy does she like to drink. She clearly has a problem.”

After de Lesseps’ arrest over the weekend, she tweeted an apology to fans, writing that she was triggered emotionally by her return to Palm Beach, where she wed D’Agostino in December 2016.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” the Bravo cast member wrote. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @countessluann