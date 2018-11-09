Brandi Glanville Feels Sorry for Former ‘RHOBH’ Enemy Lisa Vanderpump Amid Cast Feud

We never thought we’d see the day! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville admitted in a new interview with Us Weekly that she feels bad for former enemy and co-star Lisa Vanderpump amid reports that she is on the outs with the rest of the Housewives.

“You know, I know because I’m friends with the girls … it’s just, you know, it’s really hard. I actually feel sorry for her a little bit because I’ve been in her shoes where no one wants to film with you,” Glanville told the publication on Thursday. “You’re kind of passed aside and it is the hardest feeling because it’s like, it’s your job, but no one wants to film with you.”

She continued, “It sucks to be in that position, so I feel sorry for her in a way, but having heard what went on, I hope that it did not happen the way that I was told it happened.”

Vanderpump has reportedly not been filming much for the upcoming RHOBH season following the death of her brother Todd in May due to a suspected overdose.

“She’s going through a lot right now,” a source close to Vanderpump told PEOPLE last month. “It’s not been the best time for her.”

“Lisa’s choosing not to film during any of the group activities,” the source added, claiming that her falling out with the rest of the cast began when Lisa Rinna called out the Vanderpump Rules star for not joining in during a cast photo shoot.

“Lisa doesn’t want to be around the women as a group, so she’s getting less filming time,” the source continued. “But nobody has quit. She’s definitely still on the show.”

And while the restaurateur will be appearing in this upcoming season, next season might be a different story.

“There’s a chance Lisa might not come back next season, by her choice though too,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “She’s being very uncooperative and she isn’t irreplaceable. Although Bravo has been upset at women who refused to work with Lisa in the past, Lisa isn’t immune to this and she’s still an employee who has to play the game and do her job.”

Returning for the new season is Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Kylie Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who will be joined by new cast member Denise Richards. Former RHOBH star Camille Grammer will also reportedly be heavily featured.

Photo credit: Instagram/Brandi Glanville