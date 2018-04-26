Brandi Glanville Deletes Nude Selfie After Making Comparison to Kourtney Kardashian

It must have been the heat of the moment. Quickly after Brandi Glanville tweeted a nearly-nude photo of herself, all signs of the racy photo were scrubbed from her social media.

The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member compared herself to Kourtney Kardashian before removing the topless snap of herself sitting on the edge of her bed wearing a pair of pink lingerie underwear, which she had pulled down a little.

“Having an [Kourtney Kardashian] sexy mom moment,” Glanville wrote. I named my son Mason first jk. Mad love.”

Kardashian, 39, frequently posts steamy selfies and bikini photos on her social media channels. She shares three children with ex Scott Disick.

Glanville is mom to sons Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who she says she’s through fighting.

Earlier this month, Glanville wrote on Twitter that her feud with Cibrian and his new wife, LeAnn Rimes, is at an end, assuring fans that the three of them are on good terms.

“At [Daily Pop] the three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the fued (sic) with [Leann Rimes] Eddie and I is over!” she wrote. “They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays.”

Glanville was bitter for years over Cibrian and Rimes’ affair, which began as a secret romance in 2009, when Cibrian, now 44, was still married to Glanville. But now the reality star says that is behind her.

“I honestly haven’t been this happy in over a year,” she tweeted later. “I’m back to myself again.”

The newly positive outlook comes only a few days after Glanville posted a selfie alongside Rimes. The two posed for a photo op at Glanville and Cibrian’s son Jake’s 11th birthday.

“Peace in @calabasturd hanging for Jake’s [birthday],” the Real Housewives fixture wrote.

Previously, Glanville had signaled the family peace during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen back in March. At the time, she said that things between her, Cibrian and Rimes were “great.”

She was married to Cibrian for almost a decade before they divorced in 2010. Cibrian’s affair with Rimes was revealed publicly in 2009, which also upset her marriage to backup dancer Dean Sheremet. The couple met while filming a TV movie called Northern Lights.

Cibrian and Rimes got married in 2011, wasting no time after their divorces were settled. The couple has no children, though, in addition to Jake, Cibrian and Glanville have a 14-year-old son named Mason from when they were married.