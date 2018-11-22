Bobby Bones Repurposes ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Meme for Hilarious Thanksgiving Day Post

Bobby Bones is taking a meme poking fun at his shocking Dancing With the Stars win and turning it into a Thanksgiving masterpiece.

After the country radio personality took home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside partner Sharna Burgess Monday, despite his comparatively low scores to the rest of the finalists, fans of the ABC show took to Twitter to share screenshots of the finalists’ faces at the moment Bones was announced as the winner.

All the finalists — Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch, Alexis Ren and Bones himself — looked shocked at the news, prompting a number of jokes on Twitter. Thursday, Bones took the images himself to make a joke about the holiday, sharing them with the caption, “Everyone’s reaction when it’s Thanksgiving Day, and you forgot the cranberry sauce.”

Fans appreciated the country star’s ability to poke fun at himself, even in the face of derision from viewers who think he won the season unfairly.

“LOL! I watched that moment over and over. Greatest DWTS moment EVER!!” one wrote.

“I loved how everyone was genuinely happy for you!” another added.

Bones has addressed the controversial win more seriously in the past, opening up the morning after his big win on Good Morning America.

“To everyone who’s told ‘No,’ I just want to say that it doesn’t matter where you’re coming from, because we came from the lowest spot,” the host said of himself and pro partner Burgess. “It’s always where you’re looking and where you’re going.”

“Every day for us, it wasn’t we were looking to weeks or looking to even the finale, it was practice by practice,” he continued. “And every single practice, when we finished practice we were like, ‘Okay, today is done.’ We did it one day at a time, one climb at a time.”

He continued on Instagram, “It was crazy last night winning, crazy. The other three competitors were fantastic, way better dancers than me. I told them that, each of them, individually. But I was lucky because I had you guys. And I’m lucky I had Sharna.”

“I always believe, surround yourself with the best people, because they will get the best out of you, and that’s what I did. I just appreciate you so much and I appreciate Sharna so much,” he gushed. “No matter what the odds are, I hope you saw what this whole experience was, and you saw this awkward guy who didn’t know how to dance, who got nervous every single time, and I hope that it encourages you to do something uncomfortable.”

Photo credit: ABC