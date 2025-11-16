Bobby Berk’s New HGTV Series Gets Premiere Date Following ‘Queer Eye’ Exit

Bobby Berk’s new HGTV show finally has a premiere date.

It was announced in July that the former Queer Eye star would be headlining his own show on the home improvement network.

HGTV revealed that Junk or Jackpot? is set to premiere on Friday, Dec. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The series will see Berk helping collectors turn chaos into dream spaces that honor their prized possessions. The six-episode season will follow Berk “as he meets passionate people who are in desperate need of a life-changing renovation and will soon discover the hidden monetary value of their massive and unusual collections.”

(Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“With humor and compassion, Bobby will hear the emotional stories behind the stockpiles, bring in experts to appraise the items — from a staggering stash of superhero figurines to cramped rooms stuffed with vinyl records and miniature sets that leave nowhere for actual, life-size furniture — and then counsel his clients on what they’ll sell to fund the much-needed makeovers,” the logline continues.

“This show is about helping people reclaim their peace and sense of self, and it was so fulfilling to help these owners unlock their full potential through this process,” Berk said in a statement. “So many of them were overwhelmed, not just by the amount of stuff in their homes, but by the emotions and memories attached to it all. Helping them find clarity and create spaces that reflect who they are was so rewarding.”

Queer Eye. Bobby Berk in episode 804 of Queer Eye. Cr. Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2024

In the series premiere, Berk will be at Patrick’s two-bedroom condo that has been overtaken by his collection of marionettes, puppets, figurines, and pinball machines. The trove is affecting Patrick’s relationship with his partner, Roger, and Berk encourages Patrick to part with some of the valuable items to finance a transformative overhaul of his main living space and home office. Thanks to the pieces bringing top dollar at auction, Berk is able to bring new life to the spaces and calm to Patrick and Roger’s lives.

From 44 Blue Productions, Junk or Jackpot? is executive produced by John Cena. The series marks Berk’s first show since stepping away from Netflix’s Queer Eye after eight seasons in 2024. He’s also appeared in Hell’s Kitchen, Blown Away, The Masked Singer, Alexa & Katie, Big Mouth, Nailed It!, and Lip Sync Battle. Junk or Jackpot? premieres on Friday, Dec. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on HGTV.