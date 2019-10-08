Blake Shelton’s Latest ‘The Voice’ Tweet Has Fans Weighing in Amid Gwen Stefani Exit

Just hours before NBC dropped the news that Gwen Stefani would not be returning to The Voice Season 18, Blake Shelton took to Twitter to engage in some friendly competition with his girlfriend. As the singing competition aired its blind auditions Monday night, the country crooner and his “Holla Back Girl” girlfriend were vying to be the coach of Brennen Henson, who took the stage with a rendition of Vance Joy’s “Riptide.”

How do I feel right about now? Betrayed. Bewildered. And beyond happy @GwenStefani got Brennen! #VoiceBlinds — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 8, 2019

While both Shelton and Stefani turned their chair’s around, it was ultimately Stefani who ended up scoring the role of Henson’s coach, and fans couldn’t help but comment on the fun competition.

“Y’all are killing me tonight, to funny!!” one person commented on Shelton’s tweet.

“Do u know what would be funny is if your girlfriend wins the voice,” another chimed in. “Lol sorry Blake but I’m [Team Gwen] all the way.”

“That’s right dont fight with Mrs. Shelton cause she is an angel. By the way you guys are so cute that hurts,” another added, referencing the couple’s years-long relationship, which was sparked after they both appeared on The Voice in 2015.

“Blake and Gwen are so cute !” wrote a fourth alongside a heart emoji.

Stefani snagging Henson from Shelton came just hours before the NBC signing competition announced that the No Doubt frontwoman would not be returning for Season 18. In her place, Nick Jonas will join Shelton and returning judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in the show’s upcoming Season 18 set for 2020.

Although Stefani has not made an official statement about the announcement, it is believed that the end of her tenure has to do with the show’s usual process of rotating coaches each season, allowing some of the big-name stars to continue maintaining their music careers. It is believed that Stefani will return to Las Vegas, Nevada, to resume the final dates of her Just a Girl residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in February and May 2020, when the spring cycle of The Voice will air.

News of her departure means that Stefani will continue her streak of never appearing as a full-time coach on consecutive seasons. She coached on Seasons 7, 9 and 12 before returning in Adam Levine’s absence for the ongoing Season 17. She also served as a part-time advisor in Seasons 8 and 10.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.