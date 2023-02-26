'Big Brother's Taylor Hale Has a Major Problem With Instagram

Big Brother winner Taylor Hale has a bone to pick with Instagram. As she told her followers, the social media platform apparently tried to "demonetize" her account for a risque photo that she shared with her subscribers. The reality star then took matters into her own hands by posting the photo on her main feed.

Hale only donned a pair of jeans for the photo. She posed topless in the black-and-white Instagram snap, covering her chest with her arm. The Big Brother winner explained in her caption Instagram removed the "very tasteful B&W photo" because it was "too inappropriate for subscriptions and is trying to demonetize me for it." Since she couldn't have it up for her subscribers, she decided to simply show it off to all of her followers, adding, "So let's see how the main grid likes it."

Based on the comments section, it's clear that Hale's followers definitely like the snap. One individual wrote, "Inappropriate? It looks like an ad for Calvin Klein. You look phenomenal and classy as usual. "Well, that is ridiculous! You look lovely, there is nothing offensive about the human body." Hale certainly got the last laugh here, as Instagram hasn't taken her photo down again.

In case you're not up to date on the Big Brother world, Hale is the most recent winner of the reality competition series. She won the 24th season of Big Brother, becoming the first Black woman to do so. Additionally, she holds the honor of winning the most money in Big Brother history, as she won the main $750,000 grand prize and the $50,000 awarded to America's Favorite Houseguest. A little over a month after nabbing the winner title, she opened up about it with Insider. She also explained what it's been like to see all of the reactions to her historic win.

"I think I'm just now able to grapple with how monumental it was," Hale told the publication. "I've gone through Twitter and seen the reactions to different moments in the house, and it's been transformative to see and fully understand what my win has meant — not just for the game but for Black women, as well as all women, and for people who like the underdog."