‘Big Brother’ Veto Winner Secures End of Major Season 20 Alliance

Big Brother‘s latest veto competition proved beneficial for season 20’s “bro” alliance.

During Wednesday’s all new episode, the alliance between Winston Hines and Brett Robinson was in jeopardy as Head of Household Scottie Salton had nominated both “bros” for eviction in the previous episode, making the race for the Veto Power essential to determine the future of the game.

“I put Brett and Winston on the block simply because they’re a power couple and I need to break that up,” Salton told the cameras. “So this week, I need my nominations to stay the same, that way they are both on the block on eviction night.”

Cracking under the pressure of the competition, Hines and Robinson confronted Salton about his decision, but not before he called him a “dweeb” and a “dork” under his breath.

Robinson told Salton that he respected his decision, even if he thought it was the wrong one.

“I’m not going to play this bulls- game where I pretend to like you,” Robinson told Salton, as the HoH confessed to the camera that he now knew he made the right choice nominating the members of the Level 6 alliance.

Hines was not as composed when it was his turn to get a one-on-one with Salton, telling Salton that no matter, he will be the fourth person evicted from the house.

“Zero questions asked, you just broke your own eviction, so good luck, you better hope I go home,” Hines said. “I’m telling you right now, I’m coming after you, you’re gone.”

Confident they would win the vet competition, Hines and Rachel Swindler conspired to motivate Salton to nominate Kaitlyn Herman for eviction.

Houseguests Tyler Crispen, Swindler and Angie “Rockstar Landry joined Salton, Hines and Robinson for the veto competition, a game inspired by Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The winner of the veto competition was also set to win a trip for two to Greece courtesy of the new movie.

The “Mamma Mia Madness” competition, which involved the contestants stacking champagne glasses into a bottle while dizzy, ended with Salton bringing in the win, securing his nominations will remain for Thursday’s live eviction.

Not all is lost for the brothers and the Level 6 alliance however, as the team could attempt to sway Sam Bledsoe to use her power app — which allows her to save a houseguest from eviction this week before it automatically goes to the fourth eliminated contestant — on either Robinson or Hines.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.