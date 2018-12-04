‘Big Brother’ Alums Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Reveal Their Dream ‘Celebrity’ Houseguests

Big Brother 20 fan favorites Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are excited for the show’s second season of its celebrity spinoff, Celebrity Big Brother.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Crispen, who said he was “so pumped” for the upcoming season, named A.J. McLean of Backstreet Boys fame as someone he’d like to see play the game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wanna see, like, A.J. from the Backstreet Boys. He’s a huge fan.”

“Yeah, he’s a huge Big Brother fan!” Rummans chimed in.

“I feel like he would totally do it.”

Crispen’s second choice was last year’s controversial Celebrity Big Brother houseguest, Omarosa Manigault.

“Maybe bring back Omaroasa? I feel like everyone was just hating on her,” Crispen said. “She would just tear through that house. She might be out first, though. She was very entertaining to say the least.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the couple, who met on the reality series, developed a showmance and now live together, said that while all-star seasons are typically unlikely these days, they’d love to return — on one condition.

“If you’re gonna do a returning cast, I like it when it’s just all-stars,” Crispen said, referencing how Big Brother Canada handled its all-star season with an even mix of returners and new players. “It’s tough when there’s [an uneven] mix of newbies and old players.”

“I would do it again if he did it again,” Rummans said, motioning to boyfriend Crispen. “He would have to do it with me. I told him if they ask him to do it without me, I’m like, no, he can’t do it.”

Crispen agreed. “She was the only thing that kept me sane after I started to lose it, so definitely with her,” he said.

The two were both members of the Level Six alliance that dominated the game virtually since the alliance’s inception, with Crispen masterminding many, if not all, of the game decisions. Many fans were surprised when he lost first place of the reality competition to fellow Level Six member Kaycee Clark, but Crispen said he wasn’t shocked.

“I just set myself up too much. I felt good about it, but I felt like I just set myself to get to the end, and I didn’t actually do enough to pull it through and win,” he said.

Celebrity Big Brother is set to return for its second season on Monday, Jan. 21. The cast has not yet been announced, although CBS did officially announce that Julie Chen Moonves will return as the show’s host. CBS has not announced if Big Brother will return for its annual summer run.