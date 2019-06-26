‘Big Brother’ Season 21 Introduces Mysterious ‘Camp Director’ Twist in Premiere Episode

Big Brother is back for another summer of crazy twists and big personalities, and the camp theme and houseguests had social media buzzing during the season premiere.

The first episode introduced viewers to the 16 new houseguests vying for the big prize of $500,000, and introducing the season’s first major twist.

After revealing first impressions were vital, Chen revealed they would be picking a Camp Director, who will be safe for the first week, affect the first Head of Household competition and could put everyone’s game in jeopardy.

Unable to vote for themselves, the key is to sway votes their way from the other houseguests. Petroleum engineer Cliff Hogg III, personal trainer David Alexander, model Jessica Milagros and server Jackson Michie were the first to nominate themselves for the important role.

After a house vote, the winner of the Camp Director power was revealed to be Michie.

Look at all these people going for #CampDirector just to put a target on their nacks and go home that 👏 much 👏 faster 👏. #BB21#CampBB #BBCamp pic.twitter.com/NANDjm7rlw — T’ Challa – El 🔱⚜🤴🏾👑⚜🔱 (@Rmiddle7) June 26, 2019

The power gives him immunity on the first week and gives him the power to decide to “vanish” four houseguests to be eliminated from the game, and play a competition where one of them will be evicted before the first ceremony. Michie will announce his choices on Wednesday’s episode.

During the episode, fans of the show were drawn to many of the houseguests including special education teacher Nicole Anthony, dog lover and Jason Momoa lookalike Jack Matthews, Broadway dancer Tommy Bracco, truck driver Sam Smith and many others.

I don’t know if I said this yet or not but I am all about that aqua man #BB21 — Kimberly (@da_momb) June 26, 2019

Bella’s mom being so confused over what is happening is my parents oh my God #BB21 — Alyssa Soldano (@lyss_sold) June 26, 2019

Sam’s voice has a little bit of Bobcat Goldthwait to it #BB21 — Trump is Traitor TrASHLI 🚮 (@ashdmitch) June 26, 2019

The show also established some early alliances with Ovi Kabir and Michie, who were revealed to have gone to the University of Tennessee at the same time. Michie also quickly expressed interest in a bromance with Matthews, as well as romantic interest for Analyse Talavera.

The premiere also revealed a connection between Bracco and Christie Murphy, with her very recently getting out of a long-term relationship with a member of his family and hoping to keep it a secret.

I just wanna know if they cast tommy and Christie on purpose or it just happened #BB21 — Maya (@KingFessy__) June 26, 2019

Big Brother airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.