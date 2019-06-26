‘Big Brother’ Season 21 Begins on a Shocking Note With 2 Houseguests Who Have a Past Together

Big Brother‘s Season 21 premiere kicked off with a wild note as two of the 16 houseguests competing for $500,000 admitted they had quite the past together.

During part one of the CBS season’s two-night premiere Tuesday, Christie Murphy and Tommy Bracco were absolutely shocked to see each other in the house, revealing that not only had they met before, Christie dated his aunt for seven years!

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the two played it cool in person, pretending to be meeting for the first time under the prying eyes of their new roomies, they were secretly freaking out internally.

“I am shocked — I have no words,” Tommy told the diary room camera. “I have to play this off like we do not know each other, because that will immediately put a target on our backs.”

He added to himself, “I have to get her alone at some point without drawing attention. We have to discuss what we want to do. Holy s—, this is wild.”

Christie was likewise shocked, telling the camera, “The last person I was expecting to see here is someone from my ex-girlfriend’s family.”

“Tommy being in this house could be an amazing thing for my game,” she surmised, “or it could be a horrible thing and blow up in our faces if anyone finds out that we know each other.”

Ahead of the Season 21 premiere, longtime host Julie Chen opened up about the “Camp BB” theme in a video with Entertainment Weekly.

“We are in this year’s, brand new Big Brother house. It is ‘Camp BB.’ This is Bucky the Buck. Let’s give you your exclusive, first look at the lounge and the bathroom,” she explained, showing off what might be a clue for a possible new twist for this year’s game by pointing out a special wall, saying, “Merit badges, you wanna earn some maybe in the Big Brother house.”

Christie and Tommy might want to stock up on some of those to be careful!

Don’t miss the conclusion of Big Brother 21’s two-night premiere, Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS