‘Big Brother’ Season 20: Tour the New House

Big Brother season 20 is right around the corner and now CBS has unveiled a behind-the-scenes tour of the new house for fans to check out.

In the video, Big Brother host Julie Chen takes fans on a walk-through of the facility that the new Houseguests will call home for the next several weeks.

Fans of the hit reality show can catch a glimpse of everything that the new pad has to offer as Chen takes them on the virtual tour.

After checking out the clip, scroll down for a more in depth look at the new Big Brother house the new Houseguests will be living in!

Living Room

While the design and aesthetic of the Big Brother house has always varied, the layout has generally remained similar throughout the years.

This season, the living room will feature a half-circle couch that boasts an orange and green color-scheme.

Common Area

The season 20 Big Brother house will also feature a common area for the Houseguests to lounge in.

It’s a social media-themed space complete with emoji pillows and hashtag figurines.

Bedroom 1

When the sun goes down, the Houseguests will have two bedrooms to choose from for catching a few winks.

The first has a floral theme and holds a few beds that all face one another.

Bedroom 2

The second bedroom has a blue and green color scheme, as well as beds that are set all in a row.

It also features a row of lounge seats across from the beds, set up next to mirrored walls.

Kitchen Table

When its time to chow down, the Houseguests will all be sitting down to enjoy a meal at a large round kitchen table.

The table itself has an eye-catching orange-colored design, while the place settings are blue with a hint of green and yellow.

Bathroom (Main Room)

No home would be complete without a bathroom, and the Big Brother house is no exception.

Featuring a large bathtub, the bathroom located just next to the house’s main room has a wide open entrance that will likely make for some interesting moments.

Diary Room

When it comes time to speak directly to the audience, the Houseguests will be able to find privacy in the diary room.

Fans can certainly expect some dramatic developments to go down in this colorful space.

Pool

Summer is time for fun in the sun, and just because the Big Brother Houseguests are stuck living in isolation doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have access to some vitamin D.

Luckily for them, the new Big Brother house comes complete with a pool and outside lounge spot for relaxing in the outdoors.

Hammock

One of the most relaxing amenities the pool area features is a free-standing hammock.

It also appears to be large enough to hold more than one person, which could lead to some compelling moments during season 20 of Big Brother.

Julie Chen

As previously mentioned, the new season will once again be hosted by the incomparable Julie Chen, who is pictured above in the new house kitchen area.

Fans can tune in for the debut of Big Brother when it airs on June 27 on CBS.