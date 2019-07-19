‘Big Brother’ Says Goodbye to 3 Houseguests After ‘Camp Comeback’ Shakedown

After four official evictions, Big Brother finally sent home three houseguests after a Camp Comeback showdown. Thursday’s new episode of the popular CBS competition series saw the contestants vote to evict Cliff Hogg III, leading to a competition between the first four evicted (or vanished) houseguests — David Alexander, Ovi Kabir, Kemi Faknule and Cliff — for a chance to return to the game.

At the end of the heart-pounding competition, Cliff returned to the game just a few minutes since being evicted, making him the only member of Camp Comeback that likely won’t be looking for revenge now that he’s back in the house.

The latest episode of the CBS series revealed that despite the Gr8ful alliance’s initial determination to evict Nicole following Wednesday’s events, other people within the alliance decided to attempt to blindside HoH Nick Maccarrone and Isabella Wang by keeping Nicole safe.

Footage from before the eviction showed as Jackson Michie and some other members of the newly inducted “Unde9able” alliance worked together to get 6 votes to evict Cliff, going against Nick and Bella’s plans.

As Nick assured Cliff he would be safe from eviction, Christie Murphy opened up to the HoH about her paranoia about being backdoored stemming from her paranoia. To make up for her freakout, Christie opened up to Nick and Bella about her “Diamond Veto” power.

Jack, Jackson, Christie and other members of the power alliance decided to come up with their own micro alliance — Six Shooters — beginning their scheme to get Cliff out instead of Nicole. The episode also made a point to show Nick and Bella speaking about their faith in their strong alliance, as their friends were conspiring against their plans.

The live eviction saw the group actually commit to the blindside, as Cliff was voted for eviction with a 6-4. The quick moment during the episode before the Comeback Comp showed Nick and Bella visibly upset by the outcome of the vote.

After the competition, David, Kemi and Ovi were sent packing as the first official exits from the Big Brother house of the summer. With the Head of Household competition still to be played, there could still be a chance for the power alliances to shift later this week.

Big Brother airs next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.