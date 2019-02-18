‘Big Brother’ Alum Natalie Negrotti Slams Ex James Huling for Tweet About Her Sexuality

Natalie Negrotti did not take kindly to her ex and former Big Brother housemate, James Huling, speaking out about her sexuality.

Days after Negrotti, 28, told Us Weekly that Huling, 34, is “not the kind of person that I want to associate with at all,” he addressed the comments on Twitter.

“I actually asked her in the beginning of our relationship about the possibility of her being gay,” Huling tweeted on Sunday about Negrotti, who came out as pansexual last year on The Challenge: Final Reckoning. “She got really defensive even though i told her I’d be supportive and it is okay. Maybe in the end that’s the WHOLE reason why things didn’t work out. I’m happy for her. #teamnatalie.”

Huling deleted his tweet later in the day, but Negrotti shared a screenshot of it in her own tweet that she has since deleted. “Asked me if I was gay? Stop using my name to stay relevant,” she retorted. “Don’t worry I’ll be coming out with the truth. And things didn’t work out because you didn’t work. You are lazy. And I can’t be dating a child nasty ass.”

The couple started dating while on season 18 of Big Brother in 2016. They continued their relationship when the CBS reality competition ended but broke up soon after.

Negrotti went on to compete on MTV‘s The Challenge, where her co-star, Kayleigh Morris, outed her sexuality on social media, prompting Negrotti to publicly come out.

“[Morris] outed my in a really aggressive way and kept going. It was really homophobic in a way,” Negrotti said on Us Weekly‘s Watch With Us podcast. “To me, that’s getting gay shamed. Then there was a whole bunch of people that started gay-shaming me, calling me a d—, going on my social media and attacking me for being gay,” Negrotti continued.

She added that she didn’t plan on coming out on the show because she wasn’t ready to in general. She had not told her family yet at the time of Morris’ comments — but has since been forced to call her family and open up about it.

The Venezuela native has since been dating a woman for about a year, but has kept her identity a secret.

“She is a really great fit for me, and she’s really special to me,” Negrotti said on the podcast after describing her as her “biggest supporter.”

Although she hasn’t publicly named her girlfriend, Negrotti told Us Weekly recently that she’s closer to taking their relationship public.

“I want to start showing my girlfriend off a little bit. She’s so hot, so why not? It’s a waste,” she said last week. “I’ve been very private with her, but I think we have it all under control and I do want to start showing her off a little.”