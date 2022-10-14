'Big Brother Naija' Star Rico Swavey Dies Following 'Ghastly' Accident

The Big Brother family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Nigerian celebrity and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey, real name Patrick Fakoya, has died. Swavey passed away this week after being involved in an accident, the details of which remain unclear. His passing was confirmed via his official Twitter account, which tweeted a tribute post to the reality TV star Thursday alongside a message reading, "we lost him.... We lost our boy."

Thursday's tragic confirmation of Swavey's passing came just two days after news first broke that the Big Brother alum was in the hospital. On Tuesday, Swavey's fellow Big Brother Naija contestant Alex Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual, revealed that the star "was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago" and doctors were "still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital." Asogwa, who did not share further details about the reported accident, added, "it's really critical." According to The PUNCH, Swavey was left in a coma after being involved in a car crash. Then on Wednesday, Swavey's management confirmed he remained in the hospital on life support.

Swavey is best known for his participation in Big Brother Naija Season 3, the Nigerian version of the reality show. Entering the house as a Nigerian Lawyer, Swavey ultimately failed to win the competition, with Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe being crowned winner of the season. He went on to venture into Nollywood, the Nigerian movie industry, and is known for his role in the drama series Life 101. News of his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from Swavey's Big Brother family and fans.