'Big Brother Naija' Star Rico Swavey Dies Following 'Ghastly' Accident
The Big Brother family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Nigerian celebrity and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey, real name Patrick Fakoya, has died. Swavey passed away this week after being involved in an accident, the details of which remain unclear. His passing was confirmed via his official Twitter account, which tweeted a tribute post to the reality TV star Thursday alongside a message reading, "we lost him.... We lost our boy."
Thursday's tragic confirmation of Swavey's passing came just two days after news first broke that the Big Brother alum was in the hospital. On Tuesday, Swavey's fellow Big Brother Naija contestant Alex Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual, revealed that the star "was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago" and doctors were "still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital." Asogwa, who did not share further details about the reported accident, added, "it's really critical." According to The PUNCH, Swavey was left in a coma after being involved in a car crash. Then on Wednesday, Swavey's management confirmed he remained in the hospital on life support.
Swavey is best known for his participation in Big Brother Naija Season 3, the Nigerian version of the reality show. Entering the house as a Nigerian Lawyer, Swavey ultimately failed to win the competition, with Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe being crowned winner of the season. He went on to venture into Nollywood, the Nigerian movie industry, and is known for his role in the drama series Life 101. News of his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from Swavey's Big Brother family and fans.
'Heaven has gained an angel'
We lost him.... We lost our boy 💔#RIPrico #RIPricoswavey pic.twitter.com/6HfbzBN441— Rico Swavey 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@iamricoswavey) October 13, 2022
"Rico was a very good human being. Heaven has gained an Angel," one fan tweeted. "I remember this moment in BBNaija when he warned his fellow housemates to remember the downtrodden and stop wasting food. May his beautiful rest in perfect peace."
'Heartbreaking'
We lost him.
But thanks a lot guys. God knows best pic.twitter.com/W4nPi0vGrz— Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) October 13, 2022
"I hv never cried this much for someone I don't know In person but watched on tv . It's heartbreaking," one fan wrote. "may d Angels be there to lead u home I pray ur family find solace this pain never go away , but find solace in the fact that u will always be with them in spirit ."
'Beautiful soul'
This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest In Peace #ricoswavey. pic.twitter.com/W8IgiboPeA— ALEX UNUSUAL (@alex_unusual) October 13, 2022
"Rico Swavey's death is truly heartbreaking, judging by what people say about him u can tell he's a beautiful soul; What a loss," somebody else commented. "My deepest condolences to his grieving family. May God strengthen 'em & help 'em overcome this irreplaceable loss. RIP Rico. Gone but not forgotten..."
'Big Brother Naija' pays tribute
You lit up the room with your amazing energy and made Biggie's House a home. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace #RicoSwavey🕊️ pic.twitter.com/uxbkrhDNFn— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) October 13, 2022
"I have not been myself all day since hearing this news. It felt so personal, everyone in my house enjoyed watching him on TV," tweeted one BBNaija viewer. "It's indeed a sad news. Rico you are loved. RIP."
Fans send their condolences
Rip Rico Swavey 💔🕊— Doyin David BBNaija☀️ (@OfficialDoyin_) October 13, 2022
My deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Praying for everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dN4DiHAfyM
"It's so sad how death always come for the good ones; Rico had a beautiful soul. May God forgive his shortcomings & grant him eternal rest," tweeted another fan. "My deepest condolences to his loved ones; Wishing 'em divine strength & comfort during this sorrowful time. RIP Rico. Gone but not forgotten."
'This is so painful'
RIP Rico…You are loved, this is so painful 💔💔💔💔💔😪😪😪
Rest In Peace Rico Swavey#ripswavey pic.twitter.com/CKDkJhbzD9— Thelma ❤️❤️ (@thelmaaaa_aa) October 13, 2022
"He was the only peaceful soul to ever grace Biggie's house,he neither fights nor get angry.......he was always happy and easy going," wrote another fan. "may your soul rest in peaceful. I pray God consoles your mother."
'It's really hard to say goodbye'
I don’t know him tho, but this video alone speaks about how good & thoughtful his heart was. 💔
His journey has come to an end at 29.
Pray for the family of Patrick
Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey.
RIP 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/cfD9YPNaai— JAYCOOL ORIJINAL 💚 (@iamJAYCOOL) October 13, 2022
"It's really hard to say goodbye," tweeted one person. "We were hoping and praying for you to recover, it's so sad to digest this sad news. We can only hope you are in a better place. Rest on swavey!"