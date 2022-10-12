'Big Brother' Contestant Involved in 'Ghastly Accident,' Co-Star Says

The Big Brother family is rallying their support around one of their own. Rico Swavey, who appeared on Big Brother Naija Season 3, the Nigerian version of the reality show, is in "critical" condition after he was reportedly involved in a "ghastly accident" on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

At this time, details of the accident remain unclear. Swavey's fellow Big Brother Naija contestant Alex Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual, was the first to share the news. In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Asogwa asked for her folloewrs to keep Swavey "in your prayers today." She went on to explained that her former Big Brother housemate "was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago." At the time of the tweet, Asogwa said "doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It's really critical. I'm staying positive." Asogwa did not share any further details about the reported incident. The most recent update regarding Swavey's condition came from Asogwa later that same day when she shared that Swavey "is not stable yet but he is very much alive."

Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey — ALEX UNUSUAL (@alex_unusual) October 11, 2022

Amid the news, Asogwa also took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a prayer. In the post, the reality TV star wrote, "Lord Jesus, sometimes I'm just lost for words. It's hard for people to understand but you know it's easier for me to express myself in writing and tears. Who cares if people can't hurt the way I hurt?" She went on to write, "I know you are in control of every situation we find ourselves in and you don't give people what they can't bear." Asogwa went on to ask, "please Lord, like you always do, save the day. Make everything fine again. Give a second chance and we promise that those you give it to will use it well."

Swavey is best known for his appearance on Season 3 of Big Brother Nigeria, which prmeired in January 2018. Entering the house as a Nigerian Lawyer, Swavey ultimately failed to win the competition, with Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe being crowned winner of the season.

Following Asogwa's social media posts about Swavey's accident, many BBNaija stars and fans have sent their support to the star. Current BBNaija winner Phyna tweeted, "Prayers for Rico Swavey! May your recovery be swift and complete. God take control." One fan wrote, "You will get through this [Rico Swavey]. You are a fighter. May God give you all the strength you need to recover soon."