‘Big Brother’ Legend and Wife Welcome Baby

A Big Brother legend recently got an early Christmas gift. He’s recently became a father for the second time.

Season 14 star Frank Eudy and his wife, Ashten Boni, announced in a social media post that they are parents of a bouncing baby boy. In one video to Instagram, sitting by the Christmas tree with the words, “Guess who’s here,” the couple showed the baby running his tiny feet together

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a separate post, they shared photos of the newborn. “Our world just became a whole lot sweeter 🩵 Fitzgerald “Fitz” Wilder Eudy came into the world on December 9, 2025 at 7:41am 8lbs 9oz \\ 21.25 in of pure sugar. And Momma, Daddy, and Big Brother have been eating him up ever since! We are all so madly in love!!!” In the photos, the baby is wearing an all white ensemble while snuggled in his bassinet with a plush toy beside him.

Frank, an Arkansas native, wed Ashten in 2020. They welcome their son Frank Jr. in 2022.

Frank competed in both seasons 14 and 18. In his first season, he was known for his alliances and showmance, as well as not feeling safe week to week in eliminations. He was on the chopping block multiple times and managed to survive until Week 8 where he was evicted during a Double Eviction. Despite such, he won the America’s Favorite Houseguest award in the finale.

In his return season, he started strong, and won the first Roadkill Competition. Unlike his previous season, he had many issues in the house with his roommates and was eliminated in week 4. Frank is considered to be one of the greatest physical competitors of the game. He was the first male to ever win six competitions (3 HOHs & 3 POVs), which he did in Big Brother 14.