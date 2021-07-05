'Big Brother' Reveals Last-Minute Cast Change Due to COVID-19 Positive Test

✖

Big Brother Season 23 is making a last-minute casting change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prospective houseguest Christie Valdiserri tested positive for the novel coronavirus just days before the season was to begin, per a statement from CBS. Fortunately, Claire Rehfuss was available to fill the vacancy.

The network announced the 16 cast members of Big Brother last week, but those lists need updating now. Vaaldiserri shared an emotional video on Monday confirming that she will not be able to compete while she is sick. An alopecia patient, Valdiserri has actually been vaccinated already, and is, therefore, less likely to suffer a severe case of the illness. Still, for the safety of the other contestants and the crew, she will step down.

"Hey guys, so I don't want to be sharing this news but I tested positive for COVID and I have no idea how I got it. I have the vaccine and I've been following all the guidelines up to this point. I have absolutely no symptoms, I feel perfectly fine so I'm really grateful for that but it's really frustrating because I won't be playing in Big Brother this summer," Valdiserri said. "And I just have to say that, when you're faced with adversity, I'm just telling myself that it's for a bigger reason and I want to believe that."

CBS quickly revealed that 25-year-old Rehfuss would fill the empty spot in the Big Brother house. Originally from Ohio, Rehfuss is now an artificial intelligence engineer working in New York City. She is also a Big Brother super-fan, so she could bring a lot of familiarity to the format.

As for Valdiserri, she is hoping that she can still use the platform she has gained to speak out on behalf of alopecia patients everywhere. She said: "I don't know the reason yet, but I've had a roller coaster of emotions the last 48 hours and as I've been reading through all the comments online, whether they're good or bad, I just have to say that I have put myself out there and shared this vulnerability of being bald and all the comments — good or bad — are affecting everybody else that also is bald and experiences this vulnerability."

"So spread love. And whether you're just finding out about alopecia or you know what alopecia is, you know that we're unstoppable and I'm going to bounce back one way or another," she concluded.

Big Brother premieres on Wednesday, July 7 on CBS, and will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET all season. The 24-hour live feed will be available on Paramount+, which is available here with a free trial for new subscribers.

