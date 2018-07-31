‘Big Brother’ Player Slammed for Asking Housemate If She Is Transgender

Big Brother player JC Mounduix is in hot water again with fans after asking housemate Rachel Swindler Monday if she is transgender.

“Are you a real girl?” Mounduix asked Swindler on the CBS live feed while she was trying to sleep. Annoyed, Swindler threw up her hands, responding, “Yes.”

Mounduix kept going, saying, “There was a comment that you are trans.”

When asked who said that, Mounduix replied, “I did.”

Turning away from the dancer, Swindler replied, “No, not a chance.”

Not taking the hint, Mounduix doubled down, poking at her neck and saying, “You have a big Adam’s apple,” before she smacked his hand away. “JC, please go to bed and stop talking to me,” she responded. “That’s, like, kind of rude.”

But Mounduix wouldn’t let it go, touching her neck again, only to be told, “I’m serious. Stop it!”

Mounduix has caused issues with his housemates in the past with his offensive behavior. Early on in Season 20, he used an ice cream scooper to touch his housemates’ genitals, telling Kaycee Clark to “open up” her vagina as it “feels good.”

Soon after, he used the N-word while talking with player Bayleigh Dayton, who is black.

Shocked, Dayton responded, “You’re not allowed to say that. Don’t do that again. That was, like, out of control.”

CBS has condemned the offensive actions of the Big Brother cast members in the past, releasing a statement near the beginning of the season following the ice cream scooper incident.

“Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” the network said in a statement to PopCulture at the time. “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

