‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Under Fire for Perceived Racist Conversations

Big Brother fans are calling out perceived racism in some of the Season 21 cast members as socially conscious viewers are troubled by some of the conversations going on in the house on the livestreams of the CBS reality series. Monday, Twitter user @diary_room_ shared a post from Tumblr user shaolinbynature pointing out a number of conversations caught by livestream followers over the years in which black houseguests were described as scary or threatening by their white roommates.

“White houseguests being ‘threatened/afraid’ by the presence of black people, primarily women, instead of ACTUAL competitors but pretending it’s game related,” shaolinbynature wrote in the caption. “A f—ing trend that continues every gotdamn year.”

From the ongoing season, the post highlighted a conversation that allegedly went down between Analyse Talavera and Nick Maccarone while discussing housemate Kemi Faknule, who is a black woman.

“I f—ing hate that b—. She is scaring me,” Talavera reportedly said, to which Maccarone responded, “She is not going to put you up. You don’t trust me?”

“I do trust you,” Talavera told him.

The post inspired anger from many Big Brother fans who were fed up with what they saw as racial microaggressions towards Faknule.

It’s a racial bias so deeply ingrained in these people that they don’t even realize it’s wrong. — 🔆 (@m00nishh) July 2, 2019

This is sad… I would hate to be casted just to be made to look like an angry, scary stereotype that I’m not. — Alex Jude Caldera (@lextm94) July 1, 2019

Not surprising. I’ve seen it every year except 17 cause it was such a diverse cast. — The BUTCHery (@Quote_me_on_it) July 2, 2019

Big Brother airs next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS