‘Big Brother’ HOH Angela Rummans Names Her Eviction Nominations

Angela Rummans is stepping into her role as Big Brother Head of Household, putting up fellow players Angie “Rockstar” Landry and Scottie Salton for eviction during Sunday’s episode of the CBS reality series.

Angela beat out the competition in Thursday’s episode in a GIF-themed challenge, giving her the power to decide who goes on the block this week — at least initially.

Angela’s normal powers were subverted this week by the Hacker Competition twist, which allows the anonymous winner of the two-week challenge to remove a player from the block and replace them with their own choice, anonymously eliminate someone’s vote from the eviction and choose one houseguest to compete in the week’s veto competition.

“This is going to throw my HOH for a loop,” Angela said, adding, “My level of control this week just plummeted. This sucks.”

Haleigh Broucher became the first hacker of the season, removing Scottie from the block and replacing him with Tyler Crispen. While Haleigh didn’t tell her housemates what she had done, suspicion quickly landed on Bayleigh Dayton, whose Identity Theft Power App allows her to replace HOH nominations with her own.

That Power App was supposed to be a closely guarded secret until Brett Robinson threw Rachel Swindler under the bus during last week’s elimination by blabbing that she had told everyone about Bayleigh’s power. Having people know about her power clearly upset Bayleigh, who said Brett had opened “Pandora’s box” by messing with her. Brett, on the other hand, said he was just defending himself from elimination, questioning, “How am I the bad guy here?”

Bayleigh’s power did put a target on her back, however, with Level 6 planning, prior to Haleigh’s big win, to use it to anonymously backdoor the former HOH.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS