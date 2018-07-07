‘Big Brother’: First Evicted Contestant Predicts Season 20 Winner

Steve Arienta became the first contestant in the 20th season of Big Brother to be evicted on Thursday, losing a 7-6 elimination vote against Sam Bledsoe.

With his run on the show over, Arienta spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday to give his thoughts on the remaining competitors and revealed his prediction that Scottie will end up as the last contestant standing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Swaggy and Fess have the athletic talent to win, and the bros have a little bit more strategy of how they’ll play,” Arienta said. “But Scottie is going to come out of the blue, riding in the end and win it. He’s an awesome strategist, a great guy and loyal to the bone.”

He later added two more potential winners, saying “Sam and Angela because both of them have tremendous social abilities to keep people close and athletic ability to pull it out.”

Arienta then said Rachel was the hardest of the competitors to connect with, and that he thinks she’s the least likely to win the competition.

“Rachel has the hardest shot right now,” he said. “She’s floating and part of the bro alliance, but the bros are really mean to her. They don’t take her very seriously.”

Show host Julie Chen gave her thoughts on who the eventual winner will be on Thursday, telling Entertainment Tonight she thinks Head of Household Tyler Crispen will take the prize.

“He’s been playing the game, and he’s been playing it well, and he has no enemies,” Chen said “He’s likable, he’s believable, he’s playing all sides of the house, but not in this unlikable, slimy way,”

“He’s doing it in a smart way … he also has side, like, final two deals with, like, four people? And I think only one of the people are in the Level 6 alliance!” she continued. “So, he has his bases covered, and no one was bent out of shape because of his HoH nominations, and he didn’t have to nominate another person, because Power of Veto was not used.”

Chen wound up agreeing with Arienta in believing Sam could also come away with the win. She entered Thursday’s eviction vote with a power app that gave her a bonus life, meaning she had the chance to keep playing even if she was the first one voted out.

“She’s been holding her own, and she hasn’t even been in the house as herself!” Chen said. “Now, we know she’s good at competitions. This woman is a welder, she’s fearless. She’s not too precious to get in there. She’s a fighter, so she’s definitely one to watch.”