Two years after falling for one another in the Big Brother 20 house, former contestants Haleigh Broucher and Fessy Shafaat have called it quits. As Us Weekly noted, Broucher announced the news via social media on Tuesday. In her message, she wrote that while the pair have split, they still have a special place in their hearts for each other.

“To all of the fans, It is with a heavy heart that Fes and I have made the decision to split ways and focus on ourselves,” Broucher's statement began. “This was not an easy decision, and we have truly tried every possible thing we could to continue in this relationship.” She went on to write that they are "so grateful for the memories, opportunities, and the great times that we have to cherish, and will always hold a place in our hearts for the other.” The Texas A&M University graduate continued to shed some light on what led to their split, writing that differences in their backgrounds, distance, and online pressures all played a part. Due to all of those issues, Broucher wrote that "it was better for both of our mental healths to call it quits."

"Like I said, Fes will always have a place in my heart," the reality star added. She then went on to address her those who have supported her and Shafaat throughout their relationship. Broucher finished her statement by writing, "To everyone that has supported us, and all of the Fayleigh fans, thank you a million times over. You all hold a special place in our hearts as well. We are still so grateful and in love with you guys, and I hope y'all can learn to love us separately. We hope that you can respect our privacy and healing at this time."

Broucher and Shafaat originally met during Season 20 of Big Brother, which aired in 2018. During the season, the two were in the same alliance, The Hive. The pair began a "showmance" during the course of the season and continued their relationship after the show ended. Following their time on the show, the former couple traveled all over the world, visiting Rome, Canada, and Hawaii, per Us Weekly. Since their time on Big Brother, Shafaat has gone on to compete on Season 35 of The Challenge: Total Madness, where he is a finalist. Shafaat has not yet commented publicly on the split.