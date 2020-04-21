'Big Brother' Couple Kathryn Dunn and Nick Maccarone Split After 'Childish' Argument on Instagram Live

Big Brother couple Kathryn Dunn and Nick Maccarone have called it quits after less than a year. Having first formed their showmance during Season 21 of the CBS reality series during the summer of 2019, Dunn told Us Weekly Monday that trying to maintain a long-distance relationship amid the coronavirus pandemic put too much pressure on their romance.

Revealing that the two officially split on April 9 after an argument on Instagram Live, Dunn told Us, "Just the whole timing of the quarantine really took a toll." Explaining that she had planned to visit Maccarone before the stay-at-home guidelines were instituted, Dunn said fans' speculation about their relationship status when she canceled her travel plans began to take a toll on things. "They were messaging him things like, ‘Oh, you deserve to find someone who really loves you, and she’s just not it.’ You know, just getting involved in our business," she said. "It was kind of starting to cause, like, little arguments here and there. Just that along with the stress of quarantine and everything going on, it was getting like a little shaky I guess."

That tension boiled over when Dunn jokingly made fun of her beau when he joined her Instagram Live earlier this month. "Regularly, like, I think that he would have taken the joke in stride, but I think that just like that on top of the fans saying, like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t really like you’ and all the other stuff, I think that it was maybe just like the straw that broke the camel’s back," she reasoned.

With Maccarone backing out of the Live, the two went on to argue in the comments. "It was just a little — and I’ll say this cause we’ve talked about it since, so he knows — it was very childish. It was something that shouldn’t have happened, especially on such a public outlet," Dunn admitted. After the Live came to an abrupt end, the two spoke on the phone.

"We both decided that it was best given the current stressors, that it wasn’t a good time to really continue our relationship,” Dunn revealed. As for how the two are doing almost two weeks after their breakup, Dunn said the two are "on great terms," still texting, calling and FaceTiming each other regularly. "He’s still one of my best friends, we still talk pretty much every day,” she said.