‘Big Brother’ Alum Christmas Abbott Enters Plea in Alleged Car Attack Case

Christmas Abbott is defending herself against the criminal mischief charge for which she was arrested earlier this month.

The Big Brother 19 alum’s attorney appeared on her behalf in a Florida court Monday and officially entered a not guilty plea on the felony charge, The Blast reports. As previously reported, Abbott was arrested months after she allegedly reportedly slammed her vehicle into the car of a woman who her ex was reportedly dating.

Months after the alleged crime, which took place in August while she was eight months pregnant, Abbott turned herself in to Tampa police. She was released within the hour and never spent time in a jail cell, according to the arrest report.

Abbott, who finished third in the 19th season of CBS’ Big Brother in 2017, allegedly resisted arrest from police while reportedly slamming her Mercedes SUV into the Honda Civic. She gave birth to her and ex Benjamin Bunn’s son, Loyal Atticus, in October.

Bunn has told media outlets that his relationship with Abbott deteriorated in recent months toward the end of her pregnancy and that they broke up before she realized she was pregnant. He said he and Samantha Morse, whose car Abbott allegedly slammed into, dated before and after his relationship with Abbott.

The Blast reports that Abbott caused $10,000 in damages to Morse’s Honda Civic. In photos of the scene, extensive damage to the rear and front of Morse’s car can be seen.

The news outlet also reported that Abbott had allegedly been “constantly bullying” Morse, escalating from “name calling and rudeness” to the car-smashing incident in August.

Following the birth of her son, Abbott moved back home to North Carolina.

Judging by her “not guilty” plea, Abbott seems ready to defend herself in the matter, hinting on social media that all the facts in the story have yet to be told.

“There are lies & truth to every story & I’ll share mine when I’m ready,” she captioned a selfie with her son on her Instagram Story earlier this month. “Until then, I am being proactive with taking care of my responsibilities to have this matter resolved,” she wrote. “I’m focused on providing for Loyal & recovering from a very emotionally challenging pregnancy & difficult delivery. Being a single mother is challenging enough without the world having an opinion on a situation they know nothing about.”